Los Angeles Chargers hold off Baltimore Ravens to progress in NFL play-offs

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon scored his team's only touchdown

The Los Angeles Chargers held off a late Baltimore Ravens fightback to win 23-17 and advance in the NFL play-offs.

Rookie Mike Badgley kicked five field goals and his fifth, a 47-yarder, gave the Chargers a 23-3 lead in Baltimore with just over nine minutes left.

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson threw two touchdowns to Michael Crabtree to move the Ravens within seven points.

But with 45 seconds to go, Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu forced a fumble from Jackson to secure the win.

The Chargers booked a second-round meeting next Sunday in New England against the Patriots while AFC top seeds the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

In defeat, Jackson became the youngest quarterback in NFL play-off history on the eve of his 22nd birthday.