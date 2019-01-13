Kansas City Chiefs and LA Rams close in on Super Bowl place

Kansas City Chiefs quaterback Patrick Mahomes runs in for a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts

The Road To Super Bowl 53 NFL This Week: Watch on BBC Two on Tuesday nights The NFL Show: Watch on BBC One on Saturday nights Super Bowl 53: Live on BBC One from 23:30 GMT on Sunday, 3 February

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams moved one game away from the Super Bowl after wins over the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys respectively.

In the AFC Championship game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 278 yards and ran in a touchdown in a 31-13 win in snowy conditions.

The win ended a six-game home losing play-off streak for the Chiefs.

In milder conditions, the Rams won 30-22 in the NFC play-off game.

The Chiefs will host the winner of the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers for a place in the Super Bowl, which takes place on Sunday, 3 February.

The LA Rams will play the winner of the New Orleans Saints and defending champions the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts took place despite snowy conditions

The play-off win for the Chiefs was their first at their Arrowhead Stadium since 8 January 1994 when Joe Montana was the team's quarterback.

The match took place despite plenty of snow in Kansas City before kick-off, while light snow fell during the game.

"We played a great team football game," said Mahomes.

"There was a lot of excitement here. The fans were awesome. Defence played amazing and the offence did enough to get the win in the end."

CJ Anderson ran 23 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams to victory, while Todd Gurley added 115 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

"It was incredible what they did," said Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

"We know this defence and we prepared for it well. We ran the ball well. It started with Todd. CJ added to it. We did it really well."