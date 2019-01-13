New England Patriots beat LA Chargers to reach AFC Championship game

Sony Michel scored three touchdowns for the Patriots

The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Chargers 41-28 to reach the AFC Championship game for the eighth consecutive season.

Running back Sony Michel delivered a standout performance with three touchdowns as quarterback Tom Brady passed for 343 yards.

They will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional final on 20 January, where victory would see them reach a third consecutive Super Bowl.

"It was a good win," Brady, 41, said.

On the meeting with the Chiefs, Brady added: "It's that time of year. You've got to play your best. We're one of four left. We've got to get out there.

"They are a great team. It should be a great game."

Philadelphia Eagles face New Orleans Saints in the NFC divisional play-offs later on Sunday.

The winners of both championships will go head-to-head in Super Bowl 53, which will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, 3 February.