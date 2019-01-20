Super Bowl LIII: LA Rams beat New Orleans Saints in overtime to reach Atlanta showpiece
-
- From the section American football
|The Road To Super Bowl LIII
|NFL This Week: Watch on BBC Two on Tuesday, 23:15-00:05 GMT
|The NFL Show: Watch on BBC One after Saturday's Match of the Day, 00:00-00:30
|Super Bowl 53: Live on BBC One from 23:30 GMT on Sunday, 3 February
The Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in overtime to reach the Super Bowl.
Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57-yard field goal to win the NFC Championship game with the score tied 23-23 after the fourth quarter.
It was the first time the Rams led in the game as Jared Goff threw for 297 yards and one touchdown.
They will play either the New England Patriots or Kansas City Chiefs at the Atlanta showpiece.
More to follow.