Super Bowl LIII: LA Rams beat New Orleans Saints in overtime to reach Atlanta showpiece

Tyler Higbee celebrates after scoring the Rams' second touchdown of the game

The Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in overtime to reach the Super Bowl.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57-yard field goal to win the NFC Championship game with the score tied 23-23 after the fourth quarter.

It was the first time the Rams led in the game as Jared Goff threw for 297 yards and one touchdown.

They will play either the New England Patriots or Kansas City Chiefs at the Atlanta showpiece.

