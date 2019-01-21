NFL: London to host four games in 2019 as Super Bowl finalists LA Rams return

Los Angeles Rams will return to London for a fourth time

Super Bowl finalists the Los Angeles Rams will feature in one of four NFL games to be played in London in 2019.

Wembley will host two matches, as will Tottenham's new stadium.

London will see the Rams play Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears face Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans take on Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mexico City's Azteca Stadium will host another international game, as Kansas City Chiefs face Los Angeles Chargers.

Dates and venues for all London matches are to be confirmed.

It will be the fourth time the Rams, who face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, host a London game, while the Texans and Panthers are set to make their debut in the capital.