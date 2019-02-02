Super Bowl 53 quiz: How well do you know the NFL's biggest game?

Super Bowl 53 - Los Angeles Rams v New England Patriots Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Date: Sunday, 3 February Time: 23:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC TV, Connected TV, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app plus live text coverage.

The Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots meet in Super Bowl 53 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday.

The Super Bowl is a unique sporting occasion, with much of the pre-game focus - on topics such as the half-time show, the cost of TV advertising and the stadium - peripheral to the main event.

There are always plenty of facts, stats and trivia to digest around the NFL's biggest game, but just how much do you know?

