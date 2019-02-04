Super Bowl 53: Name the famous faces from this Super Bowl selfie

"Say cheese" - can you name the famous faces in this selfie?

Let's be honest, it's not quite the Ellen DeGeneres Oscars selfie.

But they are certainly a motley crew - and perhaps not a group you would ever expect to mix.

Famous folk flocked from all corners of the globe to watch Sunday's Super Bowl in Atlanta, where Tom Brady's New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win their sixth title.

Jon Bon Jovi was there, so were Usain Bolt, Conor McGregor, Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Rebel Wilson, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Oh, and England football captain Harry Kane, who timed his rehabilitation camp in the Bahamas well.

But this crew - who we are dubbing the Super Bowl Seven - were also in Georgia. But can you name them all?

To give you a head start, we'll give you one - the guy at the back is James Worrall, founder and chief executive of Leaders in Sport.