Kareem Hunt: Cleveland Browns sign sacked running back

The Cleveland Browns have signed running back Kareem Hunt, two months after the release of a video that appeared to show him attacking a woman.

Hunt, 23, was sacked by the Kansas City Chiefs in December after American news website TMZ released the video, filmed at a Cleveland hotel in February 2018.

It appears to show Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a corridor.

No charges were filed by police but he remains banned from taking part in practice or playing or attending games.

"We fully understand and respect the complexity of questions and issues in signing a player with Kareem's history and do not condone his actions," said Browns general manager John Dorsey, who drafted Hunt for the Chiefs in 2017.

"My relationship and interaction with Kareem since 2016 in college was an important part of this decision-making process but we then did extensive due diligence with many individuals, including clinical professionals, to have a better understanding of the person he is today and whether it was prudent to sign him.

"Kareem took full responsibility for his egregious actions and just as importantly, he is undergoing and is committed to necessary professional treatment."

The Chiefs said Hunt lied to them when asked about the incident earlier in the year.

He will remain on the Commissioner Exempt List until the end of the NFL's investigation, which could result in a suspension.

Hunt said he was "committed to following the necessary steps to learn and to be a better and healthier person from this situation".

"First off, I would like to once again apologise for my actions last year - what I did was wrong and inexcusable," said Hunt.

"That is not the man I was raised to be, and I've learned a great deal from that experience and certainly should have been more truthful about it after the fact."

He added he was "extremely grateful" to the Browns for "the opportunity to earn their trust and represent their organisation in the best way possible on and off the field".

"I also understand the expectations that the Browns have clearly laid out and that I have to earn my way back to the NFL," he said.

"I'm a work in progress as a person, but I'm committed to taking advantage of the support systems that I have in place to become the best and healthier version of myself."

The Browns did not make the play-offs after finishing the season with a 7-8-1 record, while the Chiefs were beaten by eventual Super Bowl champions New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.