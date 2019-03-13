Odell Beckham Jr: New York Giants wide receiver to join Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr was the third-best wide receiver in the NFL in 2018, with 77 catches and six touchdowns

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is set to join Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has only ever played for the Giants, joining in 2014 and he signed a five-year $95m (£72.5m) contract extension last year.

Beckham Jr was rated the third best wide receiver in 2018 with 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.

In return, the Giants get a round one and round three pick in the 2019 NFL draft and Browns safety Jabrill Pepper.

The annual player draft starts on Friday, 26 April.

League rules prohibit teams from announcing trades until 20:00 GMT on Wednesday but an official NFL Twitter posting showed a picture of Beckham Jr in a Cleveland shirt with the message: "Coming soon in Cleveland..."

Beckham Jr has scored 44 touchdowns in 59 NFL appearances.