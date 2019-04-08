Christian Wade: Ex-England winger signs for Buffalo Bills

Media playback is not supported on this device Christian Wade: Former England rugby player on training for the NFL in Miami

Former England rugby union international Christian Wade has moved a step closer to playing in the NFL by signing for the Buffalo Bills.

The winger, 27, was released by Wasps in October to allow him to pursue a career in American football.

Seen as a potential running back, Wade was one of four players allocated to an AFC East club as part of the league's International Player Pathway programme.

He will not be eligible to play in the next NFL season.

Wade, who won one cap for England in 2013 and was called up to the British and Irish Lions squad that summer, is third in the all-time Premiership try-scorers list with 82.

The International Player Pathway allows him to train with the Bills during pre-season and attempt to earn a place on their roster for next season, when he would be eligible to train but not play.

Since December, has been training alongside NFL veterans and draft hopefuls in Florida.