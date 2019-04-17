NFL London: Schedule announced for Tottenham Stadium & Wembley games

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a retractable football pitch with synthetic turf underneath for NFL games

The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host its first NFL game when the Chicago Bears play the Oakland Raiders on 6 October.

The £1bn multi-purpose venue, which opened earlier this month, will also welcome the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 13 October.

Wembley Stadium stages two games, including 2018 Super Bowl runners-up the LA Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL season starts on 5 September.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opened on 3 April for the club's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

The 62,062-seater arena was due to host its first NFL game in 2018 as part of a 10-year agreement with the league, only for it to be switched to Wembley because of delays in its construction.

The NFL's International Series concludes on 18 November with a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium.

NFL International Series fixtures

London:

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sunday, 6 October - Chicago Bears v Oakland Raiders (18:00 BST)

Sunday, 13 October - Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14:30 BST)

Wembley Stadium

Sunday, 27 October - Cincinnati Bengals v LA Rams (17:00 GMT)

Sunday, 3 November - Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars (14:30 GMT)

Mexico:

Aztec Stadium

Monday, 18 November - Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers (01:15 GMT Tuesday)