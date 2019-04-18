Russell Wilson: Seattle Seahawks quarterback signs NFL's most lucrative deal

Seattle Seahawks were beaten by Dallas Cowboys in the wildcard round of this year's NFL play-offs

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson says he wants to play until 2031 after signing the most lucrative deal in NFL history.

Wilson, 30, signed a four-year, $140m (£107m) contract extension with a $65m (£50m) signing bonus.

The deal means Wilson, who won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014, is under contract in Seattle until the end of the 2023 season.

"I want to be a Seahawk for life," he said.

"My goal is to play for 20 years, so I would be 43 around then."

Wilson's contract, worth $35m (£26.8m) a year, surpasses Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' $33.5m (£25.7m) deal.

Wilson has led Seattle to the play-offs in six of his seven seasons with the team. They beat the Denver Broncos in the 2014 Super Bowl before defeat by the New England Patriots in 2015.

He gave the team a deadline of Monday to offer him a deal, but said he never wanted to play for another side.

"For me, for my family, we love Seattle, and it's the place I want to be," he said.

"I've always wanted to be here. When I first got drafted in 2012, I wanted to be here forever - this helps solidify that.

"I've got many more years to go and a lot more winning to do - we've got more Super Bowls to win. I'm excited about that."

Wilson has passed for 25,624 yards, 196 touchdowns and only 63 interceptions in 112 NFL games, never missing a start.

He was selected with the 75th overall pick in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, the sixth quarterback taken that year.

"I was going to make the 31 other teams regret it - that was my mentality, and still is today," he said.

"There's no better place than here, and obviously a great city with amazing fans - the best fans in the world - so it's a special thing."