New York Giants pick Corey Ballentine injured as friend shot dead

The pair were defensive backs for Washburn Ichabods - Corey Ballentine (right) has been selected in the NFL draft

The New York Giants' sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine has been injured in a shooting in which his university team-mate Dwane Simmons was killed.

The shooting happened "off campus" in Topeka, Kansas, early on Sunday.

The pair, both 23, played for Washburn Ichabods but Ballentine had just been picked over the NFL draft weekend. He is expected to make a full recovery.

University president Jerry Farley said it was a "terrible way" to end a day that should have been a "celebration".

Dr Farley added it was meant to have been "a day to look forward to Dwane's upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey's professional career".

In a statement, the Giants said they were "aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information".

"We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons' family."

A scheduled news conference with cornerback Ballentine at 3pm local time has been postponed until further notice, Washburn University said.

Ichabods head coach Craig Schurig, said: "Dwane's infectious smile and love for football and his team-mates was truly inspirational."

NFL draft 2019: Murray is historic first pick and why the NFL draft is such a big deal

The NFL draft is one of the biggest events in the United States sporting calendar as all 32 teams select fresh talent coming out of the American collegiate system.

The draft gives the less successful teams the chance to select the best new talent coming into the league, with the Arizona Cardinals, the worst team this year, getting to pick first.