Tom Brady: New England Patriots quarterback criticised over 'Terrific Tom'

Tom Brady won his sixth Super Bowl in February to eclipse the record he shared with Charles Haley

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady says he did not mean any "disrespect" after being criticised for his attempt to trademark an unwanted nickname.

The New England Patriots quarterback, 41, who has won more Super Bowls than any player in NFL history, applied to patent the tag 'Tom Terrific' in May.

Rather than for financial gain, he says he wants to stop the name being used.

But New York Mets fans feel the nickname belongs to the baseball team's Hall of Famer Tom Seaver.

Seaver represented the Mets from 1967 to 1977 and was crowned Major League Baseball's best pitcher three times.

"I don't like the nickname. I was trying to keep people from using it, because some people wanted to," said Brady.

"I don't like when people give me many nice compliments, certainly that [one]."

Brady, who won a record sixth triumph against Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl 53 in February, was told he "should stay up in New England" by New York congressman Peter King.

"There's only one 'Tom Terrific', and that's Tom Seaver," King added.

Brady said he would "try to do things a little different in the future" and described the situation as "unfortunate" but a "good lesson learned".

"I was trying to do something because I didn't like the nickname. Then it got spun around to something different than what it is," he added.

A decision, considered by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, could take several months.