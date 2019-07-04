Kendrick Norton: Miami Dolphins defensive tackle loses arm after car crash

Kendrick Norton was drafted by the Carolina Panthers before moving to the Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton has had his arm amputated following a car crash, his agent has confirmed.

The incident happened in Miami on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old is in a critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Florida.

"With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident," Norton's agent Malki Kawa said on Thursday.

"He suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm.

"We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick's privacy."

Norton, who has not played in the NFL, was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers before being signed by the Dolphins in December.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, Norton played college football at the University of Miami.

"We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton," said the Miami Dolphins in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time."