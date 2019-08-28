2019/20 NFL season: How to follow American football on the BBC

Media playback is not supported on this device Super Bowl 53: Tom Brady & New England Patriots beat LA Rams to win sixth title

The NFL returns to the BBC for the 2019/20 season with weekly TV highlights, online highlights and live text commentaries.

Mark Chapman returns to host the BBC Two's weekly magazine shows - The NFL Show on Saturdays and NFL This Week on Tuesdays - alongside popular pundits Osi Umenyiora - a former Super Bowl winner - and Jason Bell.

For the first time, as part of the four-match London Series, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host NFL matches, and there will be highlights of both games - the Chicago Bears v the Oakland Raiders (6 October) and the Carolina Panthers v the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13 October) - on BBC One, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

Action then switches to Wembley Stadium, where last season's Super Bowl runners-up the Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals on 27 October and the Houston Texans will clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars on 3 November. Both matches will be screened live on BBC Two.

And once again, the BBC will broadcast the 54th Super Bowl live. This season's climax - the 50th in the modern era - will be played at Miami Gardens in Florida and will mark the 100th year of the National Football League.

As well as the BBC's TV coverage, there will be weekly highlights and clips available on the BBC Sport website plus a live text commentary every Sunday evening.

There will also be a range of social and digital content to support the programmes.

BBC coverage

All times are BST and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

NFL Show & NFL This Week

The NFL Show will be aired every Saturday night/early Sunday morning from 1 September, and NFL This Week will be broadcast every Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning from 10 September. The latest coverage details will be updated below, when confirmed.

Sunday, 1 September

01:00-01:30 - The NFL Show, BBC One

Sunday, 8 September

00:55-01:25 - The NFL Show, BBC One (repeated 18:05 & 18:35, BBC Red Button)

Tuesday, 10 September

23:15-00:05 - NFL This Week, BBC Two

Wednesday, 11 September

15:15-21:00 - NFL This Week (repeat), BBC Red Button

NFL London Series

The BBC will show highlights of the first two of four matches in the NFL London Series, which will both be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and has live coverage of the second two matches at Wembley Stadium. Full details below.

Chicago Bears v Oakland Raiders

Sunday, 6 October

23:35-00:35 - Highlights, BBC One

Monday, 7 October

19:00-23:55, Highlights (replay), BBC Red Button

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 13 October

23:30-00:30, Highlights, BBC One

Monday, 14 October

21:50-02:40, Highlights (replay), BBC Red Button

Cincinnati Bengals v LA Rams

Sunday, 27 October

16:30-19:00, Live, BBC Two

19:00-20:30, Live (continued), BBC Four

Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 3 November

14:00-18:00, Live, BBC Two

Super Bowl LIV at Miami Gardens, Florida

Sunday, 2 February 2020

Coverage details to be announced

