Christian Wade: Ex-Wasps player scores sensational 65-yard touchdown on Buffalo Bills debut

Wade (right) is attempting to earn a place on the Bill's regular season roster for 2020

Former Wasps and England winger Christian Wade scored a sensational 65-yard touchdown with his first carry on his Buffalo Bills debut.

Wade, 27, ran through a huge hole in the Indianapolis Colts defence to score in a 24-16 pre-season friendly victory.

The running back quit rugby union in October 2018 to pursue an NFL career, joining the Bills in April.

"I knew where I was going even before the ball came because they overloaded one side," said Wade.

"Then as soon as I got the ball I was off to the races. I was looking up at the screen to see if any of the linebackers or anyone was coming up behind me."

"Huge congratulations to Christian Wade," said Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

"Watching him score that touchdown was one of the coolest experiences of my football career and I wasn't even on the field."

Wade, who was on the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour. said he was "lost for words" when his dream move to the NFL came closer to reality in the spring.

The International Player Pathway allows Wade to train with the Bills during pre-season and entered their practice squad for 2019.

Wade is ineligible to play during the season but will attempt to earn a place on the Bills' 53-man regular season roster for 2020.

He is third in the all-time Premiership try-scorers list with 82 and has one England cap.