Green Bay Packers open NFL's 100th season with win over Chicago Bears

Packers grab only touchdown on NFL opening night

The Green Bay Packers kicked off the 100th NFL season with a tight 10-3 victory over old rivals Chicago Bears.

It was a game for the defences, with Green Bay successfully restricting the Bears' offensive play.

As the Packers led 10-3 with two minutes and three seconds left, an interception from former Chicago safety Adrian Amos thwarted a Bears comeback.

It was Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur's first competitive game in charge, after replacing Mike McCarthy.

Defending NFC North champions Chicago had dominated the opening quarter as their defence, which led the NFL in points allowed last season and returned four Pro Bowlers, restricted the Packers to three possessions, resulting in three punts and minus-12 yards.

But the Packers stayed patient and quarterback Aaron Rodgers played a clever tactical game, which included a fake end-around to receiver Davante Adams, ending in a gain of 47 early in the second quarter.

Chicago could not find a way through in the fourth quarter, as quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was sacked by Preston Smith moments after Amos' intercept, in what was their last play of the game.

Post-match, Bears coach Matt Nagy bemoaned his team's score as he said "three is ridiculous... any Chicago Bears fan should be upset", while a smiling Rodgers told NBC: "We've got a defence."