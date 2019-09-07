NFL: Beat the experts and pick your winners for Week One

Episode two of the NFL Show airs on Sunday 8 September at 00:55 BST

It's time for you to put your NFL prediction skills to the test.

Our experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell have picked out the three games they think will be significant on this opening weekend of the season, and explain why below.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below, and we'll reveal who did the best.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Jason: When I saw Saquon's legs I had to go with the Giants. Once I saw them quads, I knew that was my pick.

Osi: I'm going to tell you how bad I want that trophy right now because I never vote against the New York Giants. But, I want that trophy so bad, I'm picking the Dallas Cowboys.

New York Giants are missing too many offensive players so I don't know how they're going to win this one.

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Jason: Not tough at all because the Patriots are good at home and guess what? They always beat the Steelers at home.

Osi: They've started slow but not that slow! I just don't see the Pittsburgh Steelers going there and winning that game.

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints

Jason: You're killing me with these picks! It's hard to go against my Texans but New Orleans are one of the best teams in the league so I've got to go with them.

Osi: They should have won the Super Bowl last year if the referee didn't blow that call, so I'm going with New Orleans.

