Antonio Brown: Oakland Raiders release wide receiver before NFL opener

Antonio Brown spent eight seasons at Pittsburgh Steelers before joining Oakland Raiders in March

The Oakland Raiders have released wide receiver Antonio Brown just two days before the team's NFL season opener.

Brown, 31, was fined on Friday after a confrontation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock but was expected to face the Denver Broncos on Monday.

The news came just hours after Brown posted a message on Instagram that ended: "Release me @raiders."

Brown became one of the NFL's highest-paid wide receivers when he joined Oakland from Pittsburgh in March.

He arrived from the Steelers on a three-year deal worth more than $50m (£41m) per season.

However, Brown has reportedly not received any money from the Raiders so far.

The team confirmed Brown's departure in a one-line statement on their official website.

Brown is not subject to waivers and can now sign for any team as a free agent.

"We are focused on the future and I will immediately work on signing him to a new team," Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus told NFL.com.

"Antonio is looking forward to a new beginning."

Brown's release comes at the end of dramatic period for the player.

Since arriving at the Raiders, he has missed time because of frostbite-like injuries to his feet caused by entering a cryotherapy chamber without wearing proper footwear.

He then sat out a further period of the off-season during a dispute with the NFL over his helmet.

The altercation between Brown and Mayock ended with the pair having to be physically separated, according to reports, and led to Brown making an apology at a team meeting on Friday morning.