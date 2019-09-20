NFL predictions: Guess the week three scores against Jason and Osi

Episode four of the NFL Show airs on Saturday 21 September

It's time for you to put your NFL prediction skills to the test.

Our experts, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week three and explain why below.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below, and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Pittsburgh Steelers at the San Francisco 49ers

Jason: Steelers have lost two and the 49ers have won two - I'm going with the 49ers.

Osi: I'm going with the 49ers. The Steelers are in too much trouble losing Ben Roethlisberger, even though I like the way their back-up quarterback came in and played. I'm sticking with the 49ers.

Sunday: Houston Texans at the Los Angeles Chargers

Jason: This is tough, it's really tough, but my heart is telling me the Texans, so I'm going for them.

Osi: I'm going to go with the Texans here as well. I can see them going down to the Chargers and having a really strong game.

Sunday: Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts

Jason: I'm going to go with the Colts. They're at home, they've got a great offensive line and Quenton Nelson at guard is a bully - so let's hope he bullies some Atlanta Falcons.

Osi: This is a very tough choice. I like the way the Colts play, I like that running game they have, I like the offensive line and I even like Jacoby Brissett but - I'm going with the Falcons.

