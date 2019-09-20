Antonio Brown leaves Patriots after just one game

The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Antonio Brown after just one game for the franchise.

Brown, 31, signed a one-year deal with the Patriots on 7 September worth a reported £12.2m ($15m) including a £7.3m ($9m) signing bonus.

He scored a touchdown in his only appearance for the Patriots against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

"We feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time," read a Patriots statement.

Brown was accused of rape by his former personal trainer earlier this month, an accusation which he denies.

Britney Taylor, who decided to forgo anonymity, said Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a civil lawsuit she filed.

Brown's lawyer, Darren Heitner, this week denied further allegations published in American magazine Sports Illustrated.

More to follow.