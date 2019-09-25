Nelson Agholor: Philadelphia Eagles player invites viral 'hero' to next home game

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor squandered a chance to score in the Philadelphia Eagles' defeat by the Atlanta Falcons

It seems Philadelphia Eagles fans never forget a bad performance - even in the most extreme circumstances.

During a live CBS interview, former firefighter Hakim Laws described how he had caught babies being thrown from a window of a burning building.

Despite having plenty on his mind, he couldn't resist a little dig at the Eagles' Nelson Agholor, who squandered a huge touchdown chance in a 24-20 defeat by the Atlanta Falcons last week, and wasn't at his best during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Unsurprisingly, the clip went viral - eventually catching the attention of Agholor, who has now invited Laws to the team's next home game - against the New York Jets on 6 October.

Nelson Agholor has reached out to Hakim laws on Twitter

No grudges here.