NFL predictions: Guess the week four scores against Jason and Osi

Episode five of the NFL Show airs on Saturday 28 September

It's time for you to put your NFL prediction skills to the test.

Our experts, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week three and explain why below.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below, and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Cleveland Browns at the Baltimore Ravens

Osi: Baltimore Ravens. Browns are getting better, but didn't play particularly well last week; it's going to be a tough game. Baltimore Ravens are too strong right now.

Jason: I'm going with the Ravens. They're a much better all-round team. I think the issue with the Cleveland Browns is what we said at the beginning of the year - offensive line. They can't protect Baker Mayfield.

Sunday: New England Patriots at the Buffalo Bills

Jason: I'm going with New England but this is going to be a hard-fought battle. Buffalo Bills are a real team, they're decent this year.

Osi: As a rule, I never pick against the England Patriots unless they're playing the New York Giants. But the Buffalo Bills are in New York - I'm going with the Buffalo Bills! It's just something about the way they're playing. They're gritty, they're tough, smashed my football team. New England are clearly the better football team but there's something in the air with this Buffalo Bills team.

Monday: Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

Osi: New Orleans. It's almost impossible to go there and get a victory. The Dallas Cowboys are the better team and they're the team with everything going right now. If this was anywhere but New Orleans I would have gone with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jason: I've got to go with the Cowboys. They play up to their competition. It's going to be a tight game. They're going to go in there and make it happen and show they're the real Cowboys.

Watch The NFL Show at 01:00 BST on Sunday, 29 September on BBC One and on BBC Red Button at 19:00 on Saturday, 28 September