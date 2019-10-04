NFL predictions: Guess the week five scores against Jason and Osi

Episode six of the NFL Show airs on Saturday, 5 October

It's time for you to put your NFL prediction skills to the test.

Our experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week five and explain their reasons below.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below, and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Jason: I'm going with Dallas, it's going to be a tough game and it's going to be close. The Davante Adams issue is really going to hinder their game.

Osi: I'm going to go with the Dallas Cowboys. I was really tempted to go for the Green Bay Packers here but I'm not sure if Davante Adams their outstanding wide receiver is going to play. The Dallas Cowboys at home are going to be really, really tough to beat.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Sunday: Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jason: I'm going with the Bears because a good defence travels well and obviously they've travelled to London - let's see them pull this out.

Osi: As much as it pains me, I'm going with the Chicago Bears. The Raiders are coming off the back of a very impressive win last week but I think they're going to be overmatched by the Bears.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Tuesday: Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers

Jason: Let's see if those 49ers are for real; I'm going with them for the win. I think they can stop the run of the Browns - that's what they had success with last week. They have a new defence upfront, those guys are playing well.

Osi: I really enjoy the way the 49ers are playing, especially along that defensive front. Richard Sherman is having an outstanding season also. But, I like the Cleveland Browns in this game, I think what happened last week has given them confidence - they're going to try and run the ball. Odell Beckham got two receptions for 20 yards last week, which won't happen again. He's going to go off - look out for the Cleveland Browns.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Watch The NFL Show at 19:00 BST on Saturday, 5 October on BBC Red Button