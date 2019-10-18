NFL predictions: Guess the week seven scores against Jason and Osi

Episode eight of the NFL Show airs on Sunday, 20 October

It's time for you to put your NFL prediction skills to the test.

Our experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week seven and explain their reasons below.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below, and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Minnesota Vikings at the Detroit Lions

Osi: I am going to go with the Minnestoa Vikings here. The Detroit Lions are playing really, really well as evidenced by the game they should not have lost last week. It's not a home-field advantage if you are playing in Detroit. The Minnestoa Vikings - look what they have done over the last few weeks, I think they are back.

Jason: This is tough. I am going with the Lions

Sunday: New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

Osi: This is massive home-field advantage, I am going to go with Chicago Bears here. It's going to be windy. Chicago Bears still have a very good defence, I think their defence is going to carry them through the game.

Jason: I am jumping of the deep end and going with the Bears. They are at home, they are an indoor team.

Sunday: Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks

Osi: This is a really, really tough one. I am going to go with the Settle Seahawks here. I like the way Russell Wilson is playing.

Jason: This is really, really difficult. I am going with the Seahawks what can I say? It's going to be hard. They don't do a good job against mobile quarterbacks throughout history but I got to pick somebody.

