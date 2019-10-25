NFL predictions: Packers at Chiefs, 49ers at Panthers & Eagles at Bills

Episode nine of the NFL Show airs on Saturday, 26 October, 11.40pm BBC One

It's time for you to put your NFL prediction skills to the test.

Our experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week eight and explain their reasons below.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below, and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs

Osi: Patrick Mahomes is going to be missing for the Chiefs for the next three weeks. I'm going for the Green Bay Packers. They are too strong defensively, and offensively Aaron Rodgers is hitting his stride.

Jason: Packers for me too, it's hard to go against them especially with the way Aaron Rodgers performed last week and with Mahomes missing for Kansas City. The way that offense is clicking, they are getting dangerous.

Sunday: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

Jason: You are what your record is and you can't go against an undefeated team, I'm going with the 49ers. It's going to be a tough game because the Panthers defence is very strong, so I want to see how they adapt to that.

Osi: No question it's going to be a defensive slug-fest, as we like to call it. But I'm going with the San Francisco 49ers also. Defensively they are too strong, and offensively they have enough to get the job done. I think they are going to make life miserable for Kyle Allen.

Sunday: Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills

Osi: I'm going to go with Buffalo here. They are playing extremely well, they are 5-1 right now and defensively they are outstanding. Eagles are struggling offensively and I think Buffalo are going to be able to run the ball at them.

Jason: We're on the same boat this week, sorry to disappoint but great minds think alike. I'm going with the Bills also.

