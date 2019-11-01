NFL predictions: Texans at Jaguars, Bears at Eagles & Patriots at Ravens

Episode ten of the NFL Show airs at 00:00 GMT on Sunday, 3 November on BBC One

It's time for you to put your NFL prediction skills to the test.

Our experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week nine and explain their reasons below.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below, and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium

Osi: I'm going to go with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans are going to be without JJ Watt which is a significant injury loss for them. The Jaguars' defence is been playing outstandingly right now and coming to London is going to be great for them.

Jason: This is going to be a battle. I'm looking for Deshaun Watson magic. Come on Texans! Bring it home. I'm never going against my team again. Never!

Sunday: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles

Jason: You know it's the Eagles, bro.

Osi: Eagles, move on.

Monday: New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens

Osi: Obviously I'm going to go with the New England Patriots here. I would like the Baltimore Ravens to come out and perform well. I would like Lemar Jackson to come out and prove me wrong. But, I don't think anyone can beat the Patriots at this particular junction.

Jason: This is going to be a great match up, we will see if this defence is for real - can they stop the run of the Baltimore? Can they stop the electric play? I'm going with the Patriots.

