NFL London: Houston Texans beat Jacksonville Jaguars 26-3 in last game of 2019 series

Media playback is not supported on this device Jacksonville Jaguars 3-26 Houston Texans: Texans ease past Jaguars at Wembley

The Houston Texans rounded off this year's NFL London Series with a 26-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A Darren Fells touchdown helped the Texans to a 9-3 half-time lead in front of a crowd of 84,771 at Wembley.

Duke Johnson then powered into the endzone to give Houston breathing space before DeAndre Hopkins scored in a frantic finish to seal victory.

That helped the Texans improve their record to 6-3 while the Jaguars slipped to 4-5.

The last of four London games in 2019 pitted two of this season's most exciting quarterbacks head-to-head, with Houston's Deshaun Watson up against rookie Gardner Minshew, who has become a cult hero in Jacksonville after stepping in for the injured Nick Foles.

But Watson was at his elusive best, being sacked just once by the Jaguars defence, while Minshew gave up two interceptions and was sacked three times.

After Houston's Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a field goal on the game's opening drive, Watson somehow evaded two defenders in the second quarter to find Carlos Hyde with a lateral pass before finishing the drive with a one-yard touchdown for Fells. Fairbairn's kick for the extra point was blocked.

The Jaguars replied with a Josh Lambo field goal but fumbled as they went for another at the start of the third quarter and Fairbairn made them pay, kicking a 42-yard field goal to stretch the lead to 12-3.

Johnson then barged in and Jacksonville's Jarrod Wilson denied Hyde a 60-yard touchdown as he punched the ball loose a yard short of the endzone.

But Minshew was intercepted on the very next play and moments later Hopkins claimed the game's final touchdown.