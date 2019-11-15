NFL predictions: Texans at Ravens, Bears at Rams, Chiefs at Chargers
It's time for you to put your NFL prediction skills to the test.
Our experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week 11 and explain their reasons below.
But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below.
Sunday: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens
Jason: I hate going against my Texans right now but I don't think they can stop the run against the Ravens' offense. I don't think it's going to happen.
Osi: I was going to go with the Baltimore Ravens but because I've got your friends' backs I'm going with the Houston Texans.
Monday: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams
Jason: There's no chance the Bears win this - I'm going with the Rams.
Osi: I'm going with the Rams here. They're coming off a loss; they're going to be hungry for a game.
Tuesday: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Jason: This is going to be tough, a divisional game match-up, but I'm going with the Chiefs. I think they can pull this off.
Osi: I would usually go with the Chiefs but I like the way the Chargers are playing. Melvin Ingram will get in there at home - I'm going with the Chargers.
