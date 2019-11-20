NFL predictions: Packers at 49ers, Panthers at Saints, Cowboys at Patriots

Episode 12 of the NFL Show airs at 19:00 GMT on Saturday, 16 November on BBC Red Button

It's time for you to put your NFL prediction skills to the test.

Our experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week 12 and explain their reasons below.

But who do you agree with? You can vote below.

Sunday: Carolina Panthers at the New Orleans Saints

Jason: Saints for me, they need this win. Kyle Allen is really struggling for Carolina, so I'm going for the Saints.

Osi: New Orleans Saints to win here. The Panthers are struggling, their quarterback is struggling. Going out in New Orleans - there's no chance they win.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Sunday: Dallas Cowboys at the New England Patriots

Jason: We're going to see some deficiencies from the Cowboys - that Patriots defence is going to shut them down.

Osi: I agree with what Jason said, but I'm going with the Dallas Cowboys here. I think they're going to go after Tom Brady and shut down this Patriots offence.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Monday: Green Bay Packers at the San Francisco 49ers

Jason: This is going to be a tough one, but I think it's going to be the 49ers. They're at home so I have to go with them. I think it'll be a big win for them.

Osi: I'm going with the Green Bay Packers here. I think the 49ers are going to struggle in this game. Aaron Rodgers is going to come out on fire. I'm not sure if (defensive end) Dee Ford is going to play for the 49ers and, if he doesn't, that's a massive blow for them.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Watch the NFL Show on BBC One at 23:50 GMT on Saturday, 23 November.