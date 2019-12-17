Drew Brees: New Orleans Saints quarterback sets two NFL records

Drew Brees is in his 14th season with the New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees set NFL records for touchdown passes and completion percentage in a game as his side beat the Indianapolis Colts 34-7 on Monday.

Brees threw four scoring passes to reach a total of 541, surpassing Peyton Manning's record of 539.

The 40-year-old completed 29 of 30 passes - 96.7% - breaking Philip Rivers' record of 96.6%.

"It was special, everything about the night," Brees said.

"It makes you shake your head. I'm not sure how we got here. It makes your whole life and career flash before your eyes because I never thought I would have the chance to be a part of something like this."

Brees is playing in his 19th NFL season, the past 14 with the Saints after five years with the San Diego Chargers.

The victory means NFC South champions Saints are still in contention for a first-round play-off bye.