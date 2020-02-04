Jacksonville Jaguars to become first NFL team to play two games in one season outside US

The Jaguars were beaten by the Houston Texans at Wembley last year

The Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two games in a season outside the United States by appearing twice in London in 2020.

The Jaguars will host both games at Wembley Stadium on consecutive Sundays during the 2020 season.

Their opponents have yet to be announced.

"We're privileged to be the first team in NFL history to play two home games in London during a single season," said Jaguars owner Shahid Khan.

The Jaguars have played one home game at Wembley every year since 2013.

"We're really looking forward to deepening our relationship with London and the UK as a whole, and would also like to thank our fans in the UK who have been phenomenal ever since our first visit, seven years ago," added Khan, who also owns Championship side Fulham.

The Jaguars have confirmed their home games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears will take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

In London they will therefore play two teams from the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts, the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins.

There will also again be two NFL matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 2020 season though the participating teams are yet to be announced.

"London is the sporting capital of the world, so I am absolutely delighted that the Jacksonville Jaguars have committed to playing two of their home games in our city from this year," said London mayor Sadiq Khan.

The Philadelphia Eagles became the first reigning Super Bowl champions to play in London in 2018 when they beat the Jaguars 24-18.

