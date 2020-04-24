NFL draft 2020: Joe Burrow first pick for Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow was interviewed at home after being selected as the 2020 draft is being held remotely

Joe Burrow said it was a "dream come true" to be picked first by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft.

The quarterback was expected to be top pick in the remotely-held draft after an award-winning college season.

Defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah were drafted second and third, joining the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions .

"To jump up to number one overall is crazy to me," said Burrow.

At the start of last season, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was expected to win the Heisman Trophy (for the best college player) but Burrow, 23, claimed the award after leading Louisiana State University to the national championship.

Tagovailoa, 22, suffered a dislocated hip last November but was still taken by the Miami Dolphins with the fifth pick, after former Ohio State pair Young and Okudah, both 21.

It is the third straight year that the Heisman Trophy winner is the top pick - after Kyler Murray (2019) and Baker Mayfield (2018) - and Burrow joins Cam Newton (2011) as the only quarterbacks since 1967 to win the Heisman and the national championship in the season before being the first overall pick.

The draft is the second biggest event in the NFL calendar but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's event is being held virtually with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announcing each pick from his home in New York state and the prospects, commentators and team officials taking part in the broadcast remotely,

The 32 NFL teams select 255 players from the best of last season's college talent. The three-day event began with the first round on Thursday, with the Bengals having the first pick as they had last season's worst NFL record.

War rooms swapped for living rooms

Around 500,000 fans attended the 2019 event in Nashville and this year's bash was expected to be even bigger as it was due to take place in Las Vegas.

But gone were plans to build a stage over water at the Bellagio hotel fountains, along with the traditional 'war rooms', where team officials discuss their strategy throughout.

While the unique circumstances meant the draft lacked its usual razzmatazz, it more than made up for it by offering fans a rare glimpse into the homes and lives of some of the game's biggest names.

Tom Brady's new boss, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, conducted business from a rocking chair on his patio, while Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared in a cavernous white room that would not have looked out of place on the Starship Enterprise.

Tennessee Titans coach Matt Vrabel was upstaged by someone in his house wearing a blue and white onesie while Andy Reid, whose Kansas City Chiefs had the last pick of the day having won Super Bowl 54, followed proceedings in a Hawaiian shirt.

Commissioner Goodell, who presented the whole event from his 'man-cave', also joined in the fun, at one point leading Minnesota fans in a 'Viking clap' via video link.