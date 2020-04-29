Jameis Winston: Quarterback signs for New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston threw 19,737 yards, produced 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions in 72 games with the Bucs

Quarterback Jameis Winston - who was replaced by Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - has signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

The 26-year-old will be competing with Taysom Hill, who signed a $21m (£16.87m) deal on Sunday, to be second-choice quarterback behind Drew Brees.

American Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019.

He also became the first player in league history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

"It's a compliment to Jameis Winston to understand where he's at in this world and sign a one-year deal here and learn behind Drew," Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland told ESPN.