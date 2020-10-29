Last updated on .From the section American Football

The 2020 NFL season starts on 10 September, with the NFL Show returning to the BBC on Saturday nights and live coverage of Super Bowl 55 in Florida next February.

The NFL Show will again be presented by Mark Chapman, who will be joined by BBC TV's popular pundits Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell. The show will feature expert analysis, unique insight and all the key action and storylines.

"We are back and bigger than ever before, with one of the most fascinating seasons ever to sink our teeth into," said Umenyiora.

"Fasten your seatbelts because this season is going to be wild."

There will also be a live text every Sunday evening on the BBC Sport website and app, plus video highlights and clips during the week.

The new season gets under way on Thursday, 10 September as Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs host AFC South side Houston Texans, and will come to a conclusion on 7 February 2021 at Super Bowl 55 in the ‎Raymond James Stadium, Florida, home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the regular NFL schedule has been largely undisturbed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there has been plenty of news during the off-season.

Six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady signed for the Buccaneers after an unprecedented 20-year spell of success with the New England Patriots, while Washington's NFL team announced that they would drop the team name 'Redskins' before naming the NFL's first black team president.

The new season signifies the first competitive action for all 32 teams after pre-season matches were cancelled because of the pandemic.

Coverage

All times are BST/GMT and are subject to change.

The NFL Show

Saturday, 31 October

23:50-00:40 - BBC One and BBC iPlayer (00:45-01:35, BBC One Scotland)

Saturday, 7 November

23:50-00:40 - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Saturday, 14 November

23:50-00:40 - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Saturday, 21 November

23:50-00:40 - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Saturday, 28 November

23:50-00:40 - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Saturday, 5 December

23:50-00:40 - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

