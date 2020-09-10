Watch The NFL Show on BBC One and iPlayer

The NFL is back and it's time to put your prediction skills to the test.

Our experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week one and explain their reasons below.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below, and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Osi: This year is going to be the year of the Saints - there's no way Tampa Bay are going to go in there and win this ball game. I'm going with New Orleans.

Jason: I'm excited to see Tom Brady with his new team, but it's hard to go down there and play in New Orleans. I'm going with the Saints.

Sunday: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Osi: Kyler Murray was rookie of the year last season, but Nick Bosa and the 49ers defensive line are going to absolutely destroy this young man. I'm going with the San Francisco 49ers.

Jason: Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback, is going to have a good year, but it's hard against this San Francisco defence. So I'm going with the 49ers as well.

Monday: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Osi: Dallas Cowboys are entirely too strong, they've got too many offensive weapons and are loaded on the defensive line as well. The Cowboys are going to win this game.

Jason: I agree with you. The Cowboys are loaded with talent on offence, so I'm going with Dallas.

