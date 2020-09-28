Last updated on .From the section American Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the MVP in last season's Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reached 10,000 passing yards in 34 games - the fastest in NFL history - as he guided his side to a 34-20 victory at the Baltimore Ravens.

Mahomes, 25, completed four touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown for the defending Super Bowl champions.

In contrast, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson struggled with 97 passing yards and a lone touchdown pass.

"The guys executed at a very high level," Mahomes said.

"Our training camp prepared us for a hot start, we have the Patriots next and we are going to keep moving."

In a highly anticipated contest between 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player Mahomes and Jackson, the man who succeeded him last season, it was the Chiefs who dominated the main plays.

Mahomes entered the game with 9,925 passing yards and surpassed Kurt Warner's previous record of 10,000 yards in 36 games, with a pass to Travis Kelce in the second quarter.

The Chiefs, who now have a 3-0 win record for the season, had five players make more than 60 receiving yards while their defence finished with four sacks.

The visitors trailed by 17 points at half-time but rallied to make it 27-20 in the third quarter following Jackson's five-yard touchdown pass to Nick Boyle, but the Chiefs soon restored their healthy lead as the Ravens' challenge faded.

"I mean, you know, they don't give that guy a half a billion dollars for no reason," Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell said, in reference to Mahomes' record-breaking 10-year £403m Chiefs contract.

"He's an incredible talent and he just made play after play."