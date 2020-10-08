NFL: Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora predict week five matches

The NFL is season is well under way and it's time to put your prediction skills to the test.

Our experts, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week five and explained their reasons.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below, and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

Jason: This is going to be a tough game. The Titans are ready to get back on the field, but I'm going with the Bills because they have the ability to stop the run on defence and you know that's what Tennessee wants to do. The Bills' quarterback, Josh Allen, is making big-time plays down the field. I think they'll score enough points to win this game.

Osi: Tennessee Titans want to pound the football down your throat with the king, Derrick Henry. I don't think they are going to be able to do that against Buffalo and Josh Allen is playing at an extremely high level. I've got the Buffalo Bills winning this football game.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app, please click here to vote.

Sunday: Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns

Jason: The Cleveland offense has found its way and found its light but I love defence. The Indianapolis Colts arguably have the best defence in football right now. I think defence can find a way to slow down the running game, especially with Nick Chubb of the Browns injured.

Osi: I disagree, I think the Browns are going to win this game. I still think they are going to be able to run the football with Kareem Hunt - they have an outstanding offensive line that is playing very well. I do think, though, that the Colts' offensive line is going to slow down Myles Garrett because they're the best in football right now, so it's going to be a challenge.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app, please click here to vote.

Sunday: Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers

Jason: This is an easy call. The Steelers have the best front seven in football. The Eagles offense is already struggling and, going up against this defence, I don't see how they find a way to get any offense going and you've got to have offense if you want to score points. I'm going with the Steelers.

Osi: This is a calamity waiting to happen for the Philadelphia Eagles. They are going to get absolutely obliterated by the Pittsburgh Steelers and that defensive front. TJ Watt, Bud Dupree, Minkah Fitzpatrick at the back, big Ben Roethlisberger slinging that rock all around. Pittsburgh Steelers are going to win this game easily.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.