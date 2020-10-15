NFL: Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora predict week six matches

The NFL is season is well under way and it's time to put your prediction skills to the test.

Our experts, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week six and explained their reasons.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below, and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Jason: I've got to go with the Steelers, they are undefeated. Ben Roethlisberger has a new target in Chase Claypool. He's a big target and that's what Roethlisberger likes. These guys always find receivers and that defence is superb. I think they will find a way to slow down the Browns enough for that offence and Roethlisberger to makes some plays.

Osi: This is going to be a very tasty game and I can't wait to watch it. The way the Browns have been playing is outstanding but the Steelers, I think, are the better football team right now. They will get after Baker Mayfield, they are going to stop the run. I think the Steelers are going to go home with this victory.

Sunday: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason: This is a legendary match-up. I have to go with Aaron Rodgers, I like the dude's confidence right now, he's playing lights out. If he can play with a lead, those defensive ends he has on defence, the Green Bay Packers can get after the passer and they are going to need that to get after Tom Brady and put him on the ground.

Osi: Tom Brady has entirely too much pride, this guy is going to bounce back. Bruce Arians is going to call an exquisite game plan for him, and that Tampa Bay defensive line, with Jason Pierre-Paul, is going to get after Aaron Rodgers, who's having a fantastic season. I'm going with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers here.

Monday: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Jason: It's hard for me to go against the Bills the way they are playing. Kansas City with this loss, you know what happens after a loss, Osi? You start correcting all those mistakes that have been pestering you all year. Kansas are going to correct their mistakes and find a way to get back to their winning ways.

Osi: I absolutely agree with you. I think the Chiefs have entirely too much pride and resilience. If you look at what this team has done over the past four or five games, even going back into last season. The way that defence played last week, that's not going to happen again. I think they are going to get after the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen. I'm going with the Kansas City Chiefs.

