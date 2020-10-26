Last updated on .From the section American Football

Beckham Jr has caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear.

Beckham Jr, 27, was injured in the first quarter of the Browns' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The club said external-link an MRI scan on Monday had confirmed an ACL tear in his left knee.

Reports suggest the injury is likely to require surgery in early November and will keep Beckham Jr out of action for between six to nine months.

"I am probably going to beat myself up about that one for a long time," said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"He is a guy who fights for this team, and in doing that, he got hurt. Prayers and hopes for the best. That one sucks."

The Browns are currently third in the AFC North after five wins and two losses this season.