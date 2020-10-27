Last updated on .From the section American Football

Antonio Brown's last appearance in NFL was for New England Patriots against Miami Dolphins in September 2019

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown, 32, has not played in the NFL since being released by New England Patriots after just one appearance in September 2019.

In July, he was given an eight-game suspension for "multiple violations" of the league's personal conduct policy.

That ban ends this weekend, meaning he could make his Buccaneers debut against New Orleans Saints on 8 November.

Brown, who also held talks with the Seattle Seahawks, initially said he would never play in the NFL again when he was released by the Patriots amid an NFL investigation into several off-field incidents, including two sexual misconduct allegations that he denies.

In June, Brown was given two years of probation and 100 hours of community service, as well as being ordered to attend a 13-week anger management course after being charged with burglary and battery.

The NFL also told Brown to continue his counselling and treatment programme when announcing his suspension the following month, warning any further violations would result in a heavier punishment.

The deal with the Bucs sees him reunited with legendary quarter-back Tom Brady, who he played alongside during his brief spell with the Patriots.

Prior to his move to New England, Brown had a short spell at Oakland Raiders but has not completed a full NFL season since 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown has been one of the league's top wide receivers since being drafted by the Steelers in 2010, having recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in seven of his 10 years in the league.

He has also reached double figures for touchdowns on four occasions and has career regular-season totals of 841 catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns.