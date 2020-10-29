NFL: Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora predict week eight matches

The NFL is back and it's time to put your prediction skills to the test.

Our experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week eight and explain their reasons.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below, and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Jason: This is a tough one to call. I think the Ravens are a more balanced team. As good are the Steelers are playing, I think this is going to be a tight and close one but I'm going with Lamar Jackson and his offence.

Osi: I have to agree with you there, I have to go with the Baltimore Ravens. The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a fantastic season so far, they are undefeated. But this is where they are going to take their first loss. The Baltimore Ravens coming off a bye week are going to have a field day against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sunday: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Jason: Another tight one. I'm going with the Seahawks and it's because I just think it's going to be hard for the 49ers to keep up with Russell Wilson. I think he's going to score a tonne of points against the San Francisco defence.

Osi: I have to agree with you again. The 49ers are coming off a dominating performance against the New England Patriots and the Seahawks are coming off a disappointing loss. I think the Seahawks will find a way to bounce back.

Sunday: New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

Jason: I wish we had a coin to flip because I don't have a clue. I'm going to go with my heart and go with the Saints. It's hard for me to go against Drew Brees and that offence, because I do not believe Chicago's offenxe will score enough points. Even though they are dominant on defence, I'm going to have to pick the Saints.

Osi: I think the Chicago Bears are pretenders, they are not contenders and so they will lose this game. New Orleans Saints are playing very, very well over the past couple of weeks. Drew Brees is getting that offence rolling, that defence is playing outstanding. New Orleans Saints are going to take this game.

