NFL: Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora predict week nine matches

The NFL is back and it's time to put your prediction skills to the test.

Our experts, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week nine and explain their reasons.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans

Jason: Both these teams have flaws. The Bears on offence, the Titans on defence but I'm going to have to go with the Titans. I think they are the better team coming off the loss. They figure out a way to win and take advantage of this Bears offence.

Osi: I completely agree. I think the Tennessee Titans are by far the better football team. Chicago Bears offensively are just a travesty. Defensively they are a good football team but I don't think they are going to be able to contend with the Tennessee Titans.

Sunday: Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills

Jason: I'm going with the Seahawks. The reason why is Russell Wilson, but not only him. The NFL is a game of match-ups. Whatever happens, the Seahawks can win this match-up with their receivers. DK Metcalf always comes through with big catches. I hate the fact that they are always winning these close matches - how many times can they do that? It's hard to go against Wilson the way he is playing right now.

Osi: I think Seattle Seahawks offensively are superb, but defensively they struggle. Oddly enough, the Buffalo Bills, who are known for playing good defence are struggling defensively this year. Josh Allen is not playing the way he was earlier. I think the Seattle Seahawks are too tough for the Buffalo Bills and they get the job done.

Monday: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason: It is hard to beat the Buccaneers right now; they are playing great on both sides of the ball. Tom Brady is beating Father Time. That offence can move the ball at will right now and that defensive line is causing havoc. I've got to go with them. Although I love Alvin Kamara, he is amazing this year but I just don't think the Saints can win in this match-up.

Osi: I think Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to win this game. They are going to avenge their loss that they had against the Saints earlier this season. It's going to be interesting to see what happens with New Orleans this year if Michael Thomas comes back and plays. Alvin Kamara is having a phenomenal year going under the radar with the things that guy has been able to do. I think Tampa Bay are too strong right now, especially defensively. Antonio Brown is coming back and I think that is also going to be big.

