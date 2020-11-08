Last updated on .From the section American Football

Tom Brady is in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady suffered the worst loss of his career as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints.

Brady, 43, a six-time Super Bowl winner at the New England Patriots, also saw rival quarterback Drew Brees overtake his record of most touchdown passes.

The Buccaneers move to a 6-3 record, while the 6-2 Saints top the NFC South.

"Tonight was a great night, special, exceptional. We've been playing each other for 22 years now so there is a lot of respect there," said Brees.

"He [Brady] had all his weapons on field too. So I thought it would be one of those games."

Brees, who won the Super Bowl with the Saints in 2009, threw touchdown passes to four different receivers - Tre'Quan Smith, Adam Trautman, Emmanuel Sanders and Josh Hill - with Alvin Kamara also scoring for the Saints.

Three of those touchdowns came before Brady even registered a first down. He threw three interceptions, completed 22 of 38 passes and Tampa Bay rushed the ball just five times, the lowest total in league history.

In comparison, Brees completed 26 of 32 passes for 222 yards and 12 different receivers caught passes on the night.

Brees, 41, now has 564 career touchdown passes while Brady sits at 561.

"We can't waste a win. We wanted to spread the ball around," said Brees. "The offence was able to possess the ball, run the ball well, and throw the ball well."