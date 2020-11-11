Watch The NFL Show on BBC One and iPlayer

The NFL season rolls on and it's time to put your prediction skills to the test.

Our experts, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week 10.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a 38-3 defeat to the New Orleans Saints on Monday - the worst loss of six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady's career as his side moved to a 6-3 record. The Buccaneers can take some comfort in coming up against divisional rivals Carolina Panthers, who have lost three straight matches but impressed during Sunday's narrow 33-31 defeat to Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey started against the Chiefs, racking up 151 yards from scrimmage and scoring two touchdowns after being on injury reserve since week two, but is likely to miss out this week after suffering a shoulder injury on his return. Meanwhile, veteran quarterback Brady will hope for a better performance after throwing three interceptions and no touchdowns against the Saints.

Jason's pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Osi's pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app, please click here to vote.

Sunday: Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals

The Buffalo Bills impressed against the Seattle Seahawks last week, winning 44-34 to move to 7-2 for the season as they look for a first AFC East title since 1993. They will be seeking another win on the road ahead of their week 11 bye. The Cardinals will hope for a return to winning ways after last week's defeat to the Dolphins ended a three-match winning streak to leave Arizona with a 5-3 record.

Many eyes will be on the match-up between the two quarterbacks - the Bills' Josh Allen and Cardinals' Kyler Murray. Murray, the overall number one pick in the 2019 draft, became just the fourth QB in NFL history to rush for 500+ yards in each of his first two seasons following last week's clash against Miami, joining Allen, the Ravens' Lamar Jackson and New England Patriots' Cam Newton.

Jason's pick: Arizona Cardinals

Osi's pick: Buffalo Bills

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app, please click here to vote.

Sunday: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off their bye week, while the Seahawks are playing a second straight game on the road after facing Buffalo. Defeat against the Bills means the Seahawks slipped to 6-2 but still top the NFC West while the Rams hope to improve their chances of making the play-offs. They currently sit 5-3 for the season.

The Rams have won all three of their home games this season, but they face a league MVP contender in Russell Wilson, who is on pace to join Daunte Culpepper as the only quarterback with over 4,500 passing yards and 400 rushing yards in a season. Seattle have concerns defensively with no team giving up more passing yards per game this season than the Seahawks.

Los Angeles have won three of the last four meetings, all of which have been decided by five points or fewer.

Jason's pick: Los Angeles Rams

Osi's pick: Los Angeles Rams

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Watch The NFL Show on BBC One on Sunday 15 November from 00:10 GMT with Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora.