NFL: Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora predict week eleven matches

The NFL season rolls on and it's time to put your prediction skills to the test.

Our experts, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week 11.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your picks? Vote below and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

Jason: I've got to go with the Ravens, they're coming off a loss but the main reason I'm going with them is the Titans defence. I don't think they can stop the run, they've got good players but they can't consistently find a way to figure it out on the defence.

Osi: I agree with you. I'm choosing the Baltimore Ravens. These teams are heading in the wrong direction right now but I feel that the Ravens are going to find a way to rise up and beat the Tennessee Titans. I think the Tennessee Titans need to get their act back together, I feel they are slipping a little bit.

Monday: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Jason: I'm going with the Kansas City Chiefs. I believe Kansas City are one of the best teams in the AFC and are probably on their way back to the Super Bowl. The Raiders are playing well and I love what Jon Gruden has done with that team, but these two always battle each other.

Osi: I agree with you again, the Raiders are playing very well. Derek Carr is playing at a very high level and that running game from the Raiders is ridiculous right now. But the Raiders have already beaten the Chiefs and I don't think they will be able to do that twice in the same year. I'm going with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tuesday: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason: I think the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the best teams in the NFC right now. They are balanced and they can stop the run and you know that's what the Rams need to do in order for them to have success on offence. It's going to be hard to go against that Tampa Bay defence. Tom Brady has got his work cut out but I figure he will be able to score some points.

Osi: I agree with you, Todd Bowles with the Buccaneers is going to come up with a master game plan to slow down the Rams. I think the Tampa Bay offence is primed and ready right now to explode. Buccaneers take this game.

