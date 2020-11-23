Last updated on .From the section American Football

Burrow suffered the injury against Washington on Sunday

Quarterback Joe Burrow, the number one overall pick in this year's NFL draft, will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

His team, the Cincinnati Bengals, confirmed on Monday he will require reconstructive surgery.

Reports in the United States external-link said that he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament.

He is likely to be out for between nine and 12 months.

"Thanks for all the love. Can't get rid of me that easy. See ya next year," tweeted Burrow following his injury.

"The injury will require surgery and rehabilitation," the Bengals said in a statement. "The team's medical professionals expect him to fully recover and be back to lead the team next season."

Burrow suffered the injury at the start of the third quarter of Sunday's 20-9 defeat to Washington, when an opposing defender fell onto his leg, which twisted underneath him.

He had started all of the team's 10 games this season, leading the Bengals to two wins and a tie.