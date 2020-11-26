NFL: Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora predict week 12 matches

The NFL season rolls on and it's time to put your prediction skills to the test.

Our experts, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week 12.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your picks? Vote below and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Jason: This is going to be a tough one, but I have to go with the Colts because of that defence. We know the Titans are going to run the ball, but every team that has an explosive middle linebacker can play fast and that's what the Colts have with Darius Leonard.

Osi: I agree with you, the Indianapolis Colts are the better team right now. They are better defensively, offensively. I'm going with the Colts.

Sunday: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason: I'm going with the Chiefs because of Patrick Mahomes and this offence that Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy are running. They have to find a way to score quickly, which they do. They can throw the ball short or they can run the ball if you force them to do that. They are going to be tough to stop.

Osi: I like how you throw in Bieniemy, I think he's doing pretty well. This is all about Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows all about stopping Tampa Bay and Tom Brady knows that very well. So watch out for the Kansas City Chiefs, who I think will win this football game.

Sunday: Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots

Jason: I'm going out on the edge; I'm going with the Patriots. The reason why - I think Cam Newton and this running game can get going and for some reason Bill Belichick finds a way to contain scrambling quarterbacks, he's done it before and maybe he can do it again with Kyler Murray.

Osi: I was going to go with the Arizona Cardinals but I think you may have convinced me here to go with the Patriots! Except, I'm still going with the Arizona Cardinals. The Patriots are a shell of themselves. They need to do a whole lot of things better in order to get back to where they need to be.

