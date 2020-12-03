NFL: Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora predict week 13 matches

Sunday: Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans

Jason: This is going to be be a great match-up. Two teams that love to run the ball and are both the bullies on the block but I'm going with the Tennessee Titans. It's hard to stop Derrick Henry and what they have going on with that offence.

Osi: I like that call. These are definitely two bullies on the block but somebody has to be the bigger bully and I think it's the Tennessee Titans. The Titans will win this game in a slugfest, I can't wait to watch this one.

Sunday: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Jason: I love the Rams' defence, Aaron Donald is the defensive player of the year right now. He's going to find a way to slow down the little guy, Kyler Murray. I've got to with the Rams who will bounce back from their loss.

Osi: I agree with you again. The Arizona Cardinals aren't playing particularly well right now and the Rams are coming off a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, who they are arguably should have beaten. I think the Rams will run away with this game and are going to beat the Cardinals.

Sunday: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Jason: I love these divisional games, these teams know each other, they play each other hard and they hate each other. It makes for great football. I'm going with the Saints and it's going to be a battle. Let's see if they can get that going on offence, but I think they have the most balanced team. In the quarterback position we aren't sure. Let's see how it shakes out this week.

Osi: Here I'm going to have to disagree with you. If the New Orleans Saints had Drew Brees at quarterback, I would pick them but because they don't I feel like the Atlanta Falcons are resurgent and playing pretty good football right now and I think they are able to get the win over the Saints.

